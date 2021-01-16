HARTSELLE — A Memorial Visitation for Jeff Turney, 62, will be on Monday, January 18, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Turney died on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born June 1, 1958, in Michigan to Junior Elmo Turney and Joy Lee Riner Turney. He was a plant worker, employed by C & L Wood Products, prior to his passing. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Loretta Turney; sons, Brent Mizell and Blake Mizell; brother, Darryl Turney (Sherri); sister, Sandra Cagle (Clarence); grandchild, Brody Mizell; nephews, Keith Cagle (Lashae), Clay Turney (Jennie), Brody Turner (Hollie); great-nephews, Nathan Cagle and Kaiden Turney; great-niece, Elizabeth Turney.
