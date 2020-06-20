DECATUR — Mr. Jeff Vice, 55, of Decatur, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born January 23, 1965, in Detroit, Michigan to Walter Carl Vice and Carol Jane Knighten Cuip. He was employed as an automotive painter for Mack’s Body Shop. His father preceded him in death.
Survivors include one son, Brad Vice (fiancée, Brittney Skinner), Tanner, AL; his mother, Carol Knighten Cuip, Hartselle, AL; one brother, Nick Cuip, Hartselle, AL; and one sister, Stephanie Cupp (Zaine), Hartselle, AL.
No services are scheduled at this time. Peck Funeral Home is assisting the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.