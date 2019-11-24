ROGERSVILLE — Jeffery Ross Bailey, 50, of Rogersville, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at his residence. He was born November 2, 1969, in Morgan County to Jimmy Ross Bailey and Gail Turner Bailey.
Funeral services for Mr. Bailey will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home, with Ralph Mann and Victor Brackin officiating. Visitation will be on Monday from noon until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery in Athens.
Officer Bailey joined the Decatur Police Department in April of 2003 and served as a Traffic and Motorcycle Officer since 2006.
He is survived by his wife, Christy Dawson Bailey; daughters, Lauren Bailey, Kayla Bailey and Elizabeth Bailey; grandson, Jack Ross Taylor; parents, Jimmy Ross Bailey and Gail Bailey; brother, Todd Bailey; sister, Melisha Burgess (Tim); several nieces, nephews and numerous other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be John Bailey, Steve Bailey, Jamie Jones, John Sharp, Justin Lyon and Jason Wigginton. Honorary pallbearers are Juan Penuales, Grayson Whitworth, Scott Strickland, Roger Huntzinger and Christian Moody.
