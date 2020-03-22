PRATTVILLE — Jeffery Wood Hydrick, “Woody,” age 51, passed away in Prattville, AL on March 17, 2020. Woody was born in Meridian, MS. He lived his younger years in Cullman, AL and graduated from Cullman High School in 1987. Woody attended the University of Montevallo and received a B.S. in Political Science from Athens State University.
After college, Woody interned for Congressman Bud Cramer in Huntsville, AL. He then began his career at the Cullman Economic Development Agency in Cullman, AL. During his career Woody moved on to work with several agencies such as the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama in Birmingham, AL; Flour Daniels, Greenville, SC; Cushman & Wakefield, Atlanta, GA; Global Location Strategies, Greenville, SC; and most recently held the role as Economic Development Director with the Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce in Alabama.
Woody was a beloved husband and father. He loved his family, work family, and his many friends near and far. He always had a story to tell or humorous anecdote. He will be greatly missed. Woody is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Brenda Hydrick of Cullman, AL. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Giles Hydrick; two sons, Samuel Wood Hydrick and Jacob Giles Hydrick of Greenville, SC. He is also survived by his sister, Melissa Hydrick of Cullman, AL and brother, Greg Hydrick, Dallas, GA.
A private family only Memorial service will be held at a later date. The family is designating the local Greenville, SC chapter of the American Heart Association for memorial contributions.
