ODEN RIDGE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Jeffrey Allen Webb, 52, will be Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at Oden Ridge Cemetery with Bro. Brandon Berry and Bro. Gary Nunn officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at graveside following the service.
Mr. Webb died on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. He was born September 29, 1968, in Kentucky, to James Dudley Webb and Wanda Kilgo Marion. He was employed with Webb Wheel Products in the Maintenance Field and also was a poultry farmer, prior to his passing. He was a kind person that enjoyed life and family, loved Alabama football and his dog: Max. He was a simple Christian man, attended Eva Baptist Church. He had a passion for farming, raising cattle and chickens. He was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Webb; daughter, Kayla Webb Howse (Justin); mother, Wanda Kilgo Marion; stepdad, Billy Wayne Wilson; sisters, Martha Gail Webb Kaser and Erin Wilson (Ray); grandchild, Landon Howse; nieces and nephews, Walker Kaser, Hunter Brooke Kaser, Hunter Blaine Jordan, Olivia Turrentine, Gracie Ray, Eli Ray and Rileigh Ray.
Pallbearers will be Walker Kaser, Hunter Jordan, Eli Ray, Michael Childers, Josh Mooney and Burgess Smith.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Rickey Mooney, Frankie Brindley and George Brindley.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.