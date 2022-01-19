HARTSELLE — Funeral for Jeffrey Glenn Dutton, 56, will be Friday, January 21, 2022 at 3:00 PM at East Highland Baptist Church with Bro. Walter Blackman, Bro. Jim Smith and Bro. Charles Stone officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 3:00 PM at East Highland Baptist Church.
Mr. Dutton died on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital. He was born May 29, 1965, in Morgan County, to George Glenn Dutton and Roberta Fay Keel Dutton. He was employed with the Maintenance Department at Toyota Manufacturing, prior to his passing. He was a mentor to the young maintenance technicians that came to Toyota. Jeff also enjoyed hunting. His parents preceded him in death.
Survivors include his sister, Kristi Dutton Jenkins (Joey); companion, Sherry Reeves; stepson, Christopher Reeves; one stepgrandchild, Rylan Reeves; nephew, Dalton Jenkins (Savannah); niece, Hannah Kodra (Kody); great-nieces, Ivy Jane and Ila Jenkins; great-nephew, Rip Kodra.
Pallbearers will be Dalton Jenkins, Christopher Reeves, Kody Kodra, Doug Keel, Kevin Reeves, Frankie Lackey, Shannon Briggs.
