HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Jennie Carol Poole, 64, will be Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Sonrise Fellowship Church with Brother Lee Tippet and Brother Ricky Hart officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Friendship Cemetery at Upshaw. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Sonrise Fellowship Church.
Mrs. Poole passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born December 7, 1957, in Lawrence County to Masie Floyd Borden and Irene Suddoth Borden. She was a member and church secretary for SonRise Fellowship Church. She loved her church and took care of the building and grounds. She was employed by NHC and the Wallace Center as a mental health worker, prior to her passing. Mrs. Poole loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Wesley Tippet, Roger Borden and William Borden.
Survivors include her husband, Steve Poole; sons, Steven John Poole (Leah Jackson Poole) and Michael J. Poole (Nichole Thompson); brothers, Kent Borden (Linda) and Lemon Borden (Carol); sister, Shirley Fairbanks; grandchildren, Bradley Poole (Catherine), Aiden Poole, Hadley Poole and Ainsley Poole.
Pallbearers will be Wallace Smith, Joe Smith, Bradley Poole, Aiden Poole, Jamie Fairbanks and Rodney Borden. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ken Borden and Myron Thompson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity.
