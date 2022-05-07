DECATUR — Jennie Kay Prewitt, 61, of Decatur, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Visitation Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Monday, May 9, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Shady Grove Cemetery in Flintville, TN.
Kay is survived by her husband, Carl Prewitt; son, Aaron Cushman (Emily), they are expecting Kay’s first grandchild, Elizabeth Kay Cushman; son, Ryan Prewitt (Georgina) and father, Jim Brown.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Doris Brown; brother, Van Brown and sister, Carmen Brown.
Kay was a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed spending time at the beach and bowling with her husband, Carl. Kay loved to help others in any way she could. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.