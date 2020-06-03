VINEMONT — Graveside service for Jennifer Denise Waldrop, age 51, of Vinemont, will be Thursday, June 4, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Johnson Chapel Cemetery with Pastor Mark Milwee officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. prior to service.
Ms. Waldrop, who died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her residence, was born August 8, 1968, in Moulton to Charles T. Waldrop and Millie Geneva Russell Waldrop. She was preceded in death by her father. Ms. Waldrop was a CRNA.
She is survived by her mother, Millie Waldrop of Moulton; her sister, Jessica Canalejo (Brad) of Wildwood, MO; three nephews/nieces, Isabella, Sophia, and Charles Canalejo of Wildwood, MO; and several uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Scott Shelton, Brad Canalejo, Jason Haygood, Joey Jackson, Nicholas Johnson and Steve Johnson.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.