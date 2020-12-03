DAPHNE
A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Jennifer Holmes Fyock, 58, will be Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Hamby’s Chapel with Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled at this time.
Mrs. Fyock died on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Thomas Hospital in Fairhope, AL. She was born January 28, 1962, in Morgan County to Hughes Holmes and Carolyn Miller Holmes. She lived in Daphne, Alabama with her husband and children, but she grew up in Eva. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Kenny Fyock; son, Trey Fyock; daughter, Jessica Russell (Darrin); two brothers, Dennis Holmes (Amanda), Donald Holmes (Debra); and one grandchild, Graham Russell.
