TRINITY — Jennifer “Jean” Carol Wiggins Elliott, 58, of Trinity, AL was born to Andrew Sr. and Nettie Marie Tucker Wiggins on October 4, 1961 in Morgan County, AL. She departed this life on July 20, 2020 at her residence.
Jennifer received her formal secular education with the Morgan County School System. She was united in marriage to Marvin Elliott Sr. on June 30, 1978 and to this union two beautiful children were born, Marvin Jr. and Veronica Elliott.
Jennifer and Marvin engaged in a comprehensive study of the Bible. She thereafter symbolized her dedication to Jehovah God by water baptism on May 5, 1984. Her hobbies included: cooking, gardening, hair braiding, sewing, completing puzzles, crafting, etc... However her most enjoyable activity was spent in the full-time ministry, whereby she zealously shared in preaching and teaching others about Jehovah, Jesus and God’s purpose for mankind and the earth. She was very productive in her ministry. Preceding her in death are her parents and grandparents.
Jean will forever be remembered by: her beloved nurturing husband, Marvin Sr.; her children, Marvin Elliott Jr. and Veronica (Jason) Hyder; grandchildren, Jayvin and Trayvin Elliott, Grant and Brooklyn Hyder; siblings, Andrew Jr., Carnell, Dexter and Kenneth Wiggins, all of Decatur, AL, Penelope “Penny” Wiggins, Anglia (John) Newsome, Sherell (Terrill) Miller, all of Decatur, AL, and Jeffrey Wiggins of Spearman, TX, and a plethora of in-laws who adored her, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and over 8 million spiritual brothers and sisters.
Special thanks to Dr. Becdach and Clearview Cancer Institute, Hospice of the Valley and Decatur Morgan Home Health for their compassionate care of our loved one.
The public may view Mrs. Elliott on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from noon until 5:00 p.m. and the family will receive friends on Sunday from noon until 1:30 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Home.
The virtual memorial service will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday and can be viewed at the following link: Topic: Jean Elliott Memorial; Time: July 26, 2020 03:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada) Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85896288191?pwd=WFRNSUJmV2plN0RBaUxVNG1ybGNiZz09. Meeting ID: 858 9628 8191 Passcode: 982287.
