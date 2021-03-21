HUEYTOWN — Jennifer Jones Day, 63, of Hueytown, AL passed away March 14, 2021. Jennifer was a loving wife, extremely proud mother, and sweet GiGi. She was also fond of her fur babies.
She graduated from Decatur High School in 1975 and also from Auburn University majoring in journalism in 1979. She had a master’s degree in philosophy. Jennifer was happy-go-lucky, intelligent, and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her father, Gordon Jones, Sr.
Jennifer is survived by her husband, Mike Day, Sr.; her son, Justin (Kayla Delzeit) Holt; her stepson, Mike Day, Jr.; her daughter, Megan (William) Capers; her stepdaughter, Suzy (Zeke) Crowley; her grandchildren, Ellie, Max and Zinnia Crowley; her mother, Nancy Jones; her brother, Gordon Jones, Jr.; her brother-in-law, Pat (Anita) Day; her sister, Kasey Patterson; her sister-in-law, Mary Anne Doccolo, and extended loving family and friends.
A memorial service will be Tuesday, March 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Bessemer Brown Service Funeral Home. Bro. Harlan Turman will be officiating the service. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until service time.
