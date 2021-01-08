DECATUR — Jennifer Sandy Chace, age 69, passed away January 2 of 2021.
She is survived by her daughter, Jessica Chace Reinhardt (Craig); two sisters, Paulette Sandy Taylor (Roddy) (all from Decatur) and Freida Sandy Whitten Shaw (Bruce), Pelham Alabama and several nieces and nephew and many first cousins from the Sandy and Hopkins families.
Jennifer graduated from Austin High School, retired from the State of Alabama and worked with developmentally delayed children and adults at the North Alabama Regional Hospital.
There will be private graveside on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Decatur City Cemetery. Ridout’s Brown-Service is directing.
The family request donations to the Arc of Morgan County.
