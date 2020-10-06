MOULTON — Jenny Cole Simmons, 74, of Moulton passed away October 04, 2020, at Lawrence Medical Center. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 PM on Thursday, October 08, 2020 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The graveside service will be at 3:00 PM on Thursday, October 08, 2020 at Roselawn Cemetery with Kenneth Johnson.
Jenny was born September 6, 1946 to the late Cordie and Lucy Cole. She was a member of Aldridge Grove Church of Christ and was a 1964 graduate of Lawrence County High School. She loved her family and friends. Jenny also loved riding in the woods, sitting outside, sewing and shopping.
Survivors include her two daughters, Marchetta Simmons and Dewanna Jones (Steve); her grandchildren, Colten Jones, Nick Spears, Maeghan Sutton (Wesley) and Cade Jones; great-grandchildren, Kiley, Karley and Kolt Sutton, Axton Spears and Braden Kimbrough and 13 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Simmons, her parents, and a brother, Junior Cole.
Pallbearers will be Colten Jones, Cade Jones, Nick Spears, Wesley Sutton, Don Hutto, and Anthony Hutto.
The family extends special thanks to Lawrence Medical Center, Doctors and Staff and to all the Caregivers for the love and care they provided.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
