DECATUR — Jerald Henderson, 83, of Decatur, AL passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. Visitation will be today, November 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Ridout’s-Brown Service Funeral Home in Decatur, AL. Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. at Ridout’s Brown-Service with Reverend Ted Vafeas officiating.
He was born to Manning and Katherine Henderson in Lawrenceburg, TN on September 15, 1936. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ozelle; two children, son, Brian (Cathy) Henderson and daughter, Amy (Bill) Nelson; granddaughters, Kristin (Ryan) McKinney and Grace Nelson; grandsons, Kyle Henderson and Colin Nelson; and two great-grandchildren, Stella and Sam Mathis. Burial will be in Decatur City Cemetery.
He worked 41 years for BellSouth/AT&T. He served his country two years in the U.S. Army. He served his Savior at Highland Park Baptist Church in Muscle Shoals, AL for 40 years and taught Sunday school for over 50 years.
