DECATUR — Celebration of life for Dr. Jere Wayne Patterson Sr., age 84, of Decatur, will take place today, December 15, 2020, at Central Park Baptist Church in Decatur, AL with Shelton Funeral Home directing. The visitation will start at 9:30 a.m., and the service at 10:30 a.m.
Dr. Patterson went to his home in Heaven on Saturday, December 12, 2020, after a battle with COVID-19.
Dr. Patterson is survived by his “sweet love” of 57 years, Jo Ann Coan Patterson; children, Wayne Patterson (Gayla) and Jana Patterson Satterfield (Dwight); grandchildren, Eric Collier, Anna Kate Patterson Vickery (Zane), Ashley Satterfield, Ali Grace Satterfield, and Josie Patterson; and great-grandchildren, Browning Collier and Marlee Ann Collier.
He was born on April 26, 1936, in Sheffield, AL, and graduated from Shades Valley High School. He studied architecture at Auburn University but left to enlist as a U.S. Army medic and photographer, serving in Germany.
After his service he went on to receive a B.A. in music from Samford University, Masters and Doctorate in religious education from Southwestern Baptist Seminary, and MBA from the University of Alabama at Huntsville.
Dr. Patterson was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, pastor, mentor, and friend to all who had the opportunity to know and love him. He served in multiple churches and community organizations, and led many to know Christ as their savior through his work.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Morgan County Grief Share Group at Central Park Baptist Church, 2828 Westmead Street, SW, Decatur, AL 325601.
