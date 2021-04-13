DECATUR — Graveside Service celebrating the life of Mr. Jerell Devon Kearse, 31, of Decatur, Alabama will be noon Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Decatur City Cemetery with the Reverend Earnest Little officiating and Reynolds Funeral Home directing.
Jerell was born in North Carolina to John Wesley Kearse and Veronica Ann Wright. He walked into his eternal home at the age of 31 in Decatur, Alabama.
Mr. Kearse was well known by many from Alabama to Michigan. Jerell was an overcomer of the many obstacles he faced in life. He was the strong driving force for his family and friends; a mentor to many and an example to those who knew him. Many lives have forever been changed by the love that Jerell gifted us all. His contagious smile and quick wit isn’t just etched into our minds, but embedded in our hearts. Jerell had many talents and interests that he shared with those around him. He was a Michigan fan, an avid gamer, an anime enthusiast, and a technology guru.
Jerell is survived by his wife, Sara Kearse; sons, Clay Wilson (Kaitlan) and Nathaniel Kirkpatrick; granddaughter, Autumn Wilson; father, John Wesley Kearse Jr.; mother, Veronica Wright (Darryl Junior); brother and his children, John Wesley Kearse III, John Wesley Kearse IV, Kinley Watkins, Kingsten and Marlee Hall; mother and father-in-law, Travis and Sharon Wilson; brother-in-law, Brock Wilson (Stephanie) and children, Jonas and Abigail Wilson and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends.
Mr. Kearse was preceded in death by both of his grandfathers and nephew, Lejend Kearse.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lance Long, Terrance Thomas, Isiah Scott, Grant Langdon, Quentin Kearse and Kennith Kearse.
