DECATUR — Jeremy Clement Duncan, 49, of Decatur, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2:15 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery with Reverend Brad Eades officiating.
Jeremy is survived by his son, Justin Clement Duncan; father, Clement Raymond Duncan (Lynn); mother, Vicki Poole Spangler (Frank) and brother, Andrew Poole Duncan.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clement Raymond Duncan, Sr., Betty Barnett McGranahan, Ted Poole and Mercedes Thompson Poole.
Jeremy graduated from Austin High School and received his BS degree in accounting from Auburn University.
Pallbearers will be Andy Duncan, John Duncan, Peter Duncan, David Duncan, Russ Poole and Frank Spangler, Jr.
Flowers will be appreciated and memorials may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 240 Johnson Street, Decatur, AL 35601.
