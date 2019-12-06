HARTSELLE
A graveside service and interment for Jeremy Shane Gray, 44, will be today, December 6, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Falkville City Cemetery with Dr. Milan Dekich officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No public visitation is scheduled.
Mr. Gray died on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born December 28, 1974, in Calhoun County to James Lewis Gray, Jr. and Kathy McDonald Gray. He was employed as a roofer. Preceding him in death were his father, Jimmy Gray and grandparents, Mary McDonald, James Lewis and Navajo Gray.
Survivors include his mother, Kathy McDonald Gray; son, Jordan Gray; two daughters, Kaitlin Gray and Tekey Gray; sister, Jessica Gray Shadden; three nieces; grandfather, Billy McDonald; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Pallbearers will be Chuck McDonald, Erick Hinton, Danny Young, Rodger Holloway, Cain Bryant and Mitch Simmons.
