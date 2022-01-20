HARTSELLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Jerome “Jerry” Turowski, 86, will be Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Union Hill Cemetery with Brother Charles Sparks officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled.
Mr. Turowski died on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at his residence. He was born August 7, 1935, in Michigan, to Frank Turowski and Mary Bolak Turowski. He was self-employed, Manufacturing Engineer, prior to his retirement. He was a member of the Bible Baptist Church and was a loving husband and sweetheart, father and grandfather. Preceding him in death were his parents, three brothers and four sisters.
Survivors include his wife, Juanita Bernice Turowski; sons, Michael Turowski (Joan) and Kerry Turowski (Donna); daughters, Jan Turowski and Susan McCall; three brothers and six sisters; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Michael Turowski, Nicholas Turowski, Michael Fadich, Craig Campbell, Lance Campbell and Hannah Campbell.
