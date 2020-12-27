HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Jerre Wayne Lett, age 80 of Hartselle, will be Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at East Highland Baptist Church with Brother Wally Blackmon officiating with burial with Navy Honors at Hartselle Memory Gardens Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing. Mr. Lett will be at the Church one hour prior to the service. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home. Mr. Lett passed on December 25, 2020 at his home.
His surviving family includes his son, Keith Lett and his wife, Sonya Lett; daughter, Kelly Lett Woodard and husband, James Scott Woodard Sr.; and daughter, Kristie Lett Langley and husband, Edward Langley. His grandchildren include: Bradley Lett and wife, Stephanie Lett; Jennifer Lett; Scott Woodard Jr. and wife, Marcela Woodard; Bryant Woodard; Matthew Helmuth; Brooke Causey and husband, Matthew Causey; Blake Langley; and Samuel Langley. His great grandchildren include Noah, Madison, Ava, Catey, Connor, Kay-Leigh, Karoline, Nolan, Aneila, Tucker, Wrenley, Storm, Gabi, Josselyn, Garner, and Cooper; and a special friend, Faye Towe. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Patterson Lett.
Jerre was born of the union between Jesse Collier Lett and Annie Mae Lett on May 26, 2020 in DeArmanville, Alabama. A graduate of White Plains High School, Jerre was a noted baseball and basketball star, and math whiz. Following high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy, serving in the submarine corp and later served in the United States Navy Reserves. After his honorable discharge, he went on to receive his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. An engineer, Jerre worked at 3M (12 years) and GE (26 years) and taught classes at Calhoun Community College and Athens State University.
Jerre was a dedicated disciple of Christ and used his time and talent to lead others in worship. As a fixture of East Highland Southern Baptist Church, he led Sunday School, and, when possible, helped his church in any way he could.
