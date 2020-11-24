HARTSELLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Jerrie Stroup Legg, 73, will be Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 3:30 PM at Stroup Cemetery with Bro. Donnie McDonald and Bro. Roger Ammons officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Ms. Legg died on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at her residence. She was born April 28, 1947 in Morgan County to Beverly Curtis Stroup and Eva Lee Stover Stroup. She was employed at the Mariott as the Kitchen Manager prior to her retirement. She was member of the Tunsel Road Baptist Church.
Preceding her in death were her children’s father, Julis Legg; infant son; her parents; and a brother-in-law, Billy Kirby.
Survivors include one son, Dwight “Brother” Legg; two daughters, Angela Carol Legg and Thresa Legg; three sisters, Beverly Woodall, Helen Kirby and Joann Robbins (Bobby); a grandson, the love of her life, Garrett Legg; her friend and companion of 34 years, Richard McMillian; an host of nieces and nephews; and her beloved pet, Mona.
Pallbearers will be Garrett Legg, Pacer Stroup, Walter LouAllen, Mike Byrd, Jason Boyd and Patrick Caver.
