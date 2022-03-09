SOMERVILLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Jerrold Couey, 70, will be Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Shiloh Baptist Church with Brother Jack Bailey and Kenneth Roberts officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Thursday from 12:30 to 2:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Couey died on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at his residence. He was born May 29, 1951, in Morgan County, to Voine “A.V.” Couey and Lazelle Murphy Couey. He was employed by BP/ Amoco for 32 years, where he made lasting friendships with co-workers. He was a beloved husband, father and Papa. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, was a graduate of Cotaco High School, Class of 1969, and attended Calhoun Community College, where he played basketball for two years. Mr. Couey enjoyed playing basketball, fishing, time spent with his dogs and watching hummingbirds. Jerrold married his high school sweetheart, Vicky, and they have been married 51 years.
Survivors include his wife, Vicky Roberts Couey, Somerville; daughter, Christy Clark (Mark), Somerville; son, Blake Couey, Somerville; brothers, Randall Couey (Debie), Michael Couey (Toni), Byron Couey; two grandchildren, Sarah Hanson (Blake) and Hannah Clark; great-grandchildren, Harleigh Hanson and Baylor Hanson, on the way and a first cousin who was like a brother, Gary Couey.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Couey, Andrew Couey, Bradley Couey, Larry Couey, Blake Hanson and Joby Grantland.
