HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Jerry Bloodworth, 71, will be Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Marty Hand and Brother Spencer Bell officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mr. Bloodworth died on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. He was born May 30, 1950, in Limestone County to Edward David Bloodworth and Maggie Beckham Bloodworth. He was a former Chemical Process Technician and was a Chemical Operator for Monsanto and Solutia, working 36 years, prior to his retirement. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Preceding him in death were his son, Jeff Bloodworth and his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Sylvia Jean Blackwood Bloodworth, Hartselle, AL; son, Chris Bloodworth (Courtney), Madison, AL; daughter, Amy Wilcox (Mike), Madison, AL; stepdaughters, Sonya Kyker Driggers, Hartselle, AL, Karen Kyker Sandlin (Mikey), Hartselle, AL; brothers, Mike Bloodworth (Diane), Rogersville, AL, Tony Bloodworth, Decatur, AL; sister, Sandra Gonsewski (Bruce), Madison, AL; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer Flick (Ronnie), Brad Bloodworth (Maisey Chappell), Katie Ruth (Hayden), Dylan Bloodworth, Savannah Wilcox, Bellamy Wilcox, Miami Wilcox, Taylor Phillips, Preston Phillips, Michael Driggers, Justin Driggers; and great-grandchildren, Alice Flick and Charlee Kate Ruth.
Pallbearers will be Mike Wilcox, Brad Bloodworth, Dylan Bloodworth, Hayden Ruth, Preston Phillips and Justin Driggers.
