TRINITY — A private graveside service will be held for Jerry Brown, 70, of Trinity.
Mr. Brown died Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born November 8, 1950, to John Alvin Brown and Adice Bertha Hallmark Brown. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James Brown, Johnny Brown, Paul Brown, Mike Brown; sisters, Nancy Carol Brown, Brenda Carol Brown.
Survivors include his wife, Cindy Hamilton; daughters, Chasity Lamson, Crystal (Ben) Plummer; brothers, Jeff (Nina) Brown, Charlie Brown; sisters, Faye Barber, Janice (Farris) McCleskey, Lorie (Randy) Crowe; grandchildren, Emma Plummer, Sophie Plummer, Jack Plummer, Alexander Lamson, Anna Lamson.
