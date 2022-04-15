DECATUR — Jerry “Bruce” Young, 57, of Decatur, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Bruce was born June 20, 1964 to Jerry and Willodean Young. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sheilla Young.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Cynthia Dill Young, his daughter, Allison Young-Howard (Riley); son, Bronson Young; stepchildren, Caleb Dill (Elizabeth) and Caitlin Dill. Grandchildren, Holland and Harrison Howard, and stepgrandchild, Everlee Dill and his former spouse, Patricia Young.
Bruce was an Austin High School and Athens State graduate. Bruce worked for Jerry Young Homes/Clayton Homes before retiring and ultimately returning to education in order to begin his inspection business. He loved working on his corvette, farming, and outdoor life. Bruce was an avid Alabama Football fan. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather.
Pallbearers will be Bronson Young, Riley Howard, Caleb Dill, Xavier Cruz, Jim Montgomery and Bobby Posey.
Visitation for Bruce will be today, April 15, 2022 from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. at Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home with a 3:00 p.m. Chapel Service following with Russell Pinion officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur. Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
