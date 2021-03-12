PRICEVILLE — Jerry C. Benedict, 80, of Priceville, died February 27, 2021 at his home. He was born on February 19, 1941 in Tecumseh, MI to Gerald and Opal (Beal) Benedict. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Lee Benedict and his son, Timothy Benedict.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Donna (Ivan) Benedict; two daughters, Wendy Wiggins and Jessica (Loyd) Pitts; five grandchildren, Brittany (Wesley) Archer, Riley Wiggins, Gunnar Wiggins, Keaton Pitts and Isabella Wiggins; and great-granddaughter, Alexis Archer.
A Memorial Service will be held Monday, March 15, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Richard Thompson officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 A.M. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Hospice of the Valley, P.O. Box 2745 Decatur, AL 35602.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.