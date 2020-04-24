MOUNT HOPE — Jerry Charles Appleton, 76, died April 22, 2020. His graveside service will be 1 p.m. today at Hickory Grove Cemetery with Lawrence Funeral Home directing. He was the husband of Mrs. Peggy Appleton.
