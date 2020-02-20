HILLSBORO — Memorial service for Jerry E. Hubbard, 77, of Hillsboro will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Parkway Funeral Home with Reverend Jimmy Powers officiating.
Mr. Hubbard died Monday, February 17, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born October 22, 1942 to Crathen Miller Hubbard and Lavada Dockery Hubbard. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Ann Hubbard and parents.
Survivors include four sons, Jerry Hubbard, Randall Hubbard, Jimmy Hubbard and Darryl Hubbard; daughter, Karen Burks; three brothers, Kenny Hubbard, Steve Hubbard, Ricky Hubbard; sister, Robbie Leslie; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren.
