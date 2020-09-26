DECATUR — Graveside service for Jerry E. Robison, 84, of Decatur, will be Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Knights of Pythias Cemetery (K.P.) in Russellville, AL., with Alan Watkins officiating. Jerry was born on Sept. 28, 1935, in Franklin, County to Copeland and Beatrice Robison. He retired from Monsanto Chemical Company.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Etta Robison; and one daughter, Vicki and husband, Larry McCulloch, of Prattville, AL.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Copeland and Beatrice Robison.
Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home is assisting the family.
