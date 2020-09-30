DECATUR — Jerry E. Robison died on September 24, 2020, four days shy of his 85th birthday. He was born on September 28, 1935 in Russellville, Alabama.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Etta Thompson Robison; one daughter, Vicki Robison McCullough and her husband, Larry McCullough.
He was always active, having played football and baseball in his early years, then softball into his 60’s. He loved to hike and Sipsey Wilderness and “The Big Tree” were his favorites. He logged in almost 10,000 miles on the Point Mallard walking trail before Parkinson’s caused him to stop.
Jerry always had time to listen if someone had a problem that they needed help with or just needed someone to listen to them. He even went back to school to get a Master’s degree in Psychology so that he could better serve those who needed help.
He was a member of Grant Street Church of Christ for 65 years, serving as a Deacon for a number of years.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent to his wife, Mary Etta at Riverside Senior Living, 1009 Line Street, NE, Decatur, AL 35601.
Donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at Parkinson.org.
