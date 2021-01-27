MOULTON — Jerry H. Hamilton, 72, Moulton will have a visitation on Friday, January 29, at Elliott Funeral Home from 1:30 until 3:00 p.m. with service to follow. Brother Sam Wallace officiating.
Jerry was born March 22, 1948 in Michigan to Spurlin Joseph and Mary Ruth Hamilton. Jerry was retired from the United States Army. He enjoyed listening to gospel music. He was very devoted to his family and loved wife, children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Faye Hamilton; children, Sadie Cobbs (Roy), Holly Hitt (Lee), and Sophia Hamilton; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and brother, Michael Hamilton.
He was preceded in death by parents; daughter, Tracy Hamilton; sisters, Mary Judd, Martha Landers, and Judy Davis; brother, James Hamilton
