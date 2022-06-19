DECATUR — Jerry Key Reed Jr., 26, of Decatur died June 15, 2022.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Shelby Reed of Decatur; sons, Grayson Reed and Monroe Reed of Decatur; daughter, Gracelynn Reed of Decatur; mother, Sharon Leary of Athens; dad, Robert Leary of Decatur; two brothers, James Reed and Christopher Leary of Decatur; one sister, Chyler Leary of Decatur, and father, Jerry Key Reed of Athens.
He was a family oriented person especially loved his kids, as they were his heart.
A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date by the family.
