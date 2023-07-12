D07.12.23 Jerry Countryman.jpg

RICHMOND, TEXAS — On June 24, 2023, Jerry Lamar Countryman passed away in Richmond, Texas. He was born on November 5, 1932, in Attalla, Alabama, the son of William Levette Countryman and Fay Warsham Countryman. Jerry graduated from Emma Samson High School in Gadsden, Alabama in 1949. After high school, he attended Peabody Teachers College in Nashville Tennessee. He then married his high school sweetheart in 1953 before he was drafted in 1954. He earned the rank of Specialist 3rd Class as a trumpet player in the Third Army Band Headquarters Band in Fort McPherson, Atlanta, Georgia. After being discharged from the Army in 1956, he graduated from Jacksonville Teachers College in Jacksonville, Alabama with a Bachelor of Music Education degree and in 1959 received his Masters of Music Education from the University of Alabama.

