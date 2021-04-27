EVA — Funeral service for Jerry Leon Holmes, 70, will be Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Gum Pond Primitive Baptist Church with Brother Joshua Mason officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Gum Pond Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 27, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Gum Pond Primitive Baptist Church.
Mr. Holmes died on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at his residence. He was born December 25, 1950, in Cullman County to Arvid Leon Holmes and Wilda Listina Millwood Holmes. He was the owner of Holmes Tire. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and was a veteran of the United States Navy.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jeremy Shane Holmes and his mother, Wilda Millwood Holmes.
Survivors include his wife, Susan Holmes; sons, Jonathan Adam Holmes (Nicole), Jamie Leon Holmes (Bridget) and Jeffrey Seth Holmes (Brittany); his father, Arvid Leon Holmes; brothers, Danny Holmes (Anita) and Jeff Holmes; sister, Wanda Holmes Hunt (Scott); and grandchildren, Austin Holmes, Harmony Holmes, Kayd Martin, Ella Homes, Oakley Holmes, Kayden Holmes and Kenlea Holmes.
Pallbearers will be Adam Holmes, Jamie Holmes, Seth Holmes, Kelly Ozbolt, Austin Holmes and Thomas Ozbolt.
