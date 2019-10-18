DECATUR
Jerry Lyle Rowe, 78, of Decatur, passed away on October 17, 2019. His visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon on Saturday at Roselawn Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 12:15 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery.
Jerry is survived by his daughter, Tammi Rowe Roberts (Keith); grandson, Adam Roberts; ex-wife, Betty Hagood Rowe; step-son, Sammy Woody (Mary Louise) and grandchildren, Sammy Jr. (Ashlyn), Mary Kathryn and Kaydence.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Pearl Rowe, and two sisters.
Jerry loved life and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.
