TRINITY — Graveside for Jerry McCaghren, 78 of Trinity, Alabama, will be on Wednesday at 12:45 on March 31, 2021 at Decatur City Cemetery with Rev. Joe Corley officiating. The family will have a visitation from 11:00 until 12:30 at the funeral home before the Graveside with Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home directing.
Mr. McCaghren was born on May 3, 1942 in Morgan County to Emmett McCaghren and Frances Justice McCaghren.
Mr. McCaghren is retired from International Paper. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Anna McCaghren, and his sister, Pearl White.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra McCaghren; two sons, Donnie McCaghren and wife, Jennifer, and Ronnie McCaghren; daughter, Theresa Cork; brother, Tommy McCaghren; and two grandchildren, Lauran Rice and Justin McCaghren.
