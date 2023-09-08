SOMERVILLE — Jerry Pendergrass, 79, died September 5, 2023. Graveside service will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Cemetery in Winston County with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Boy Scout Troop 142 in Decatur.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Sports on TV, radio: Sept. 8, 2023
- Elkmont teen gets life without parole for murdering family
- SEC seeks redemption after opening marquee struggles
- Neighbors say Trinity man accused of living in unoccupied house for weeks is 'a nice guy'
- Equipment struggles of Morgan County farmer highlight right-to-repair issues
- Postal Service issues apology after Decatur residents told to move mailboxes
- In Remembrance: Prayer Vigil to mark 22nd anniversary of 9/11
- Religion Calendar
Most Read
Articles
- Southwest Decatur grocery store and plaza have new owners, plans for renovations
- Field of dreams: Hartselle native captain of the University of Alabama Crimsonettes
- Bridge routes proposed; duck hunters fear impact on Swan Creek WMA
- Police: 6 arrested at Decatur drug house
- Two Mexican restaurants in Decatur face possible closure for not remitting sales taxes
- Athens' Dowland commits to Auburn
- Fuqua runs wild as Austin downs Decatur
- UPDATE: Harvest 16-year-old was motorist who died in Courtland crash after pursuit that began in Decatur
- Presbyterian Towers residents evacuated after mechanical room fire
- City works with 2 restaurants that were behind on tax payments
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Council sends employee pay issue back to Personnel Board (2)
- Huntsville lawmaker agrees to plead guilty to voter fraud (2)
- An unexpected opportunity: Priceville's England embracing new role (1)
- Should Alabama adopt a lottery? (1)
- Passion project: Barkley Bridge students knit blankets for senior citizens (1)
- Elderly victim says son tied her to riding mower, threatened her with chainsaw (1)
- Pope says 'backward' US conservatives have replaced faith with ideology (1)
- No applicants interviewed before Hartselle school board appointment made (1)
- EDITORIAL: High-speed rail is on the wrong track (1)
- Bridge routes proposed; duck hunters fear impact on Swan Creek WMA (1)
- Freedom of the Water: North Alabama girl wins 6 golds, sets 3 national records at Paralympic swimming event (1)
- Morgan County Sheriff’s Office feels sting of nationwide recruitment struggle (1)
- US intelligence says an intentional explosion brought down Wagner chief Prigozhin's plane (1)
- Police: Good Samaritans stopped attempted rape (1)
- Frederick Norman Stephens III (1)
- Sandlin presents alternate city pay plan with COLA, firefighter raises (1)
- Schools should teach, not paddle, students (1)
- EDITORIAL: Botched medical marijuana rollout is the Alabama way (1)
- Sen. McConnell's health episodes show no evidence of stroke or seizure disorder, Capitol doctor says (1)
- UPDATE: Harvest 16-year-old was motorist who died in Courtland crash after pursuit that began in Decatur (1)
- Medical Cannabis commission re-issues licenses (1)
- West Morgan jumps out early over Ardmore (1)
- City works with 2 restaurants that were behind on tax payments (1)
- Miami Herald: Couple's arrest encouraging proof FBI still hunting down rioters (1)
- Visitors bureau asks for $50,000 to pursue major bike trail grant (1)
- Judges reject Alabama's congressional lines, will draw new districts to increase Black voting power (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.