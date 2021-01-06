DECATUR — Mr. Jerry Riley Brookshire, 86 of Decatur passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at his home. He was born on August 21, 1934 to Floyd and Mildred Brookshire in Knoxville, TN.
Visitation will be held at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home today, January 6, 2021 from 12 to 2:00 p.m. followed by funeral service at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Jack Bailey officiating. Interment will take place in Decatur City Cemetery, Hwy. 20 West, Decatur, AL 35601.
Mr. Brookshire was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Brookshire. Together they have eight children, Bob (Charlie) Hall, Carol Brookshire, Monty Smith, Theresa Mastin, Susan Beene, Bryan Smith, Belinda Brookshire and Riley Brookshire. He has 17 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.