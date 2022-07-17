TOWN CREEK — Mr. Jerry Wayne Scoggins, 75, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m., on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Hardshell Cemetery in Town Creek. Jerry was married to the late Rose Dawson Scoggins.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Sports on TV, Radio: July 17-18, 2022
- Lotteries for July 17
- Police bodycam footage shows Pepper firework incident
- Commercial boardwalk proposed for riverfront
- Council to vote on controversial annexation Monday morning
- Athens medical machining company building devices that change lives
- Archery tournament to bring over 1,900 people to Decatur
- Class 6A, Region 7 preview: Hartselle sets the standard in a region filled with old rivals
Most Read
Articles
- Hartselle school Superintendent Dee Dee Jones to retire
- Pharmacy robbery suspect arrested after multiple pursuits
- Hartselle officer in hospital after dog encounter
- Decatur council's Pepper wants to lift fireworks ban
- Dr. Sam Evans, Jr.
- Point Mallard boat pier and children's area to be replaced
- Projects planned at Pryor Field for growth and development
- Hartselle City Schools to begin search for new superintendent
- Experts: Alligators are here, but not many more than in past
- Carl Lindon Lovett
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Father's Day: Decatur man serves as father figure to the community (3)
- Editorial: No more Mo (3)
- Parker buys City Cafe, city sees other business changes (3)
- Coyote sightings raise concerns in Decatur (2)
- First Avenue Southwest resident unhappy with city response despite work (2)
- ADM buildings saved despite high value as scrap metal (2)
- Martin Schram: Republicans, what do you see when you look in the mirror? (2)
- Cost of proposed Sixth Avenue streetscape plan continues to rise (2)
- Personnel Board recommends adding Juneteenth as holiday for city employees (2)
- Point Mallard boat pier and children's area to be replaced (2)
- Decatur council's Pepper wants to lift fireworks ban (2)
- City leaders say saving ice rink unlikely (2)
- Floating abortion clinic proposed in Gulf to bypass bans (2)
- Supreme Court's abortion ruling sets off new court fights (1)
- David Miller Cockrell (1)
- Editorial: Happy Father's Day! (1)
- Editorial: Suspending gas tax a gimmick, not a solution (1)
- Pharmacy robbery suspect arrested after multiple pursuits (1)
- Caregiver charged with stealing $91,000 from elderly woman (1)
- Martin Schram: A party without shame (1)
- City, DCS working on agreement for piece of Austin property (1)
- Should the Biden administration increase efforts to protect access to abortion? (1)
- Local lawmakers' views vary on next steps after Roe v. Wade overturned (1)
- Florida man threatens Limestone police, gets arrested on I-65 (1)
- William Pervie Walker (1)
- World swimming bans transgender athletes from women's events (1)
- Election 2022: Britt beats Brooks in Alabama Senate runoff (1)
- Man facing drug trafficking charge (1)
- Today's editorial cartoon (1)
- Editorial: We can do better than this (1)
- Stephen Richard Allen (1)
- Mississippi wins first CWS title by sweeping Oklahoma (1)
- Escapee Casey White charged in jailer Vicky White's death (1)
- Alabama school choice advocates encouraged by SCOTUS ruling on funding (1)
- Experts: Alligators are here, but not many more than in past (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.