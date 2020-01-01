MADISON — Funeral service for Jerry Summerford, 82, will be today, January 1, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Dan Hopper and Bro. Coy Brothers officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens on Thursday January 2nd at 2:00 p.m.
Mr. Summerford died on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at UAB Hospital, Birmingham. He was born January 3, 1937, in Morgan County to Harold Whitton “Boots” Summerford and Alice Tucker Summerford. He was a Business Manager and Purchasing Agent for Construction Associates prior to his retirement.
He loved gardening and working in his yard, restoring tractors and taking care of his family. He loved being a member of Harmony Primitive Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Dot Frost Summerford; son, Chip Summerford (Sherry); and two grandchildren, Leigha Summerford and Nina Summerford.
Pallbearers will be Robert Summerford, Tom Summerford, Rodney Cooper, Ashley Hopper, Dakota Nobinger, Josh Pruitt, Jamie Barrentine, Buckley Hopper and Wesley Stump.
