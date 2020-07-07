SOMERVILLE — Funeral service for Jerry Thomas Brown, 74, will be Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Valhermoso Holiness Church with Brother Tim Patrick and Brother David Taylor officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Valhermoso Springs Holiness Church Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the church.
Mr. Brown, who died on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Hospice Family Care, was born March 12, 1946, in Morgan County to William Thomas “Jimmy” Brown and Eoma Brown. He was a self-employed truck driver until his retirement. He was a loving husband, son, brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a member of the Valhermoso Springs Holiness Church for the biggest portion of his life and received the Holy Ghost on July 29th of 1973. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Don and Delano Brown and his late wife, Reba Brown.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Brown; two sons, Jerry Brown, Jr. (Kathy) and Joseph Brown (Dawn); four daughters, Melody Peden (Eddie), Stacie Sparks (Mike), Heather Spivey and Connie Johnson (Brandon); three sisters, Fran Bond, Fananda Crowe and Gedale Taylor; 16 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Robert Peden, Cole Brown, Anthony Sparks, Bubba Sparks, Dyllan Spivey, B.J. Johnson.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Devoy Brown, Randy Thomason, James Vaughn and Matthew Jones.
