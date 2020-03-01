DECATUR — Jerry Wallace Pitts Garth passed away on February 27, 2020, at her home at Riverside Senior Living in Decatur. She was born in Decatur, Alabama on November 6, 1927 and was a lifelong resident of Decatur and a member of the First Presbyterian Church. She was a graduate of Decatur High School and attended the University of Alabama. She was predeceased by her father, George F. Wallace; mother, Ruth Wallace; brother George F. Wallace Jr.; husbands, William Jackson (Jack) Pitts, and Winston Stuart Garth Jr.
Survivors include her children, Jacqueline Hardwick (Travis), William Jackson Pitts II, Georgia Garth (Win); grandchildren, David Byars, Winston Stuart Garth IV (Margaret); and step-children, Nancy Shotts, Johnny Garth (Gina), Richard Garth (Marilyn); step-grandchildren: Charlie Hardwick (Charlotte), Belle Kelly (Sean), Lakin Crump (Bryant), Lakin Garth (Katharine), and Stuart Garth.
Pallbearers will be Bill Wyker, Mike Washburn, Robert Baugh, Steve Haddock, Johnny Garth and Mike Grisham.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Jerry’s caregiver of 63 years, Emma Kate Mitchell, and the staff at Riverside Senior Living.
Visitation will be held in the parlor of the First Presbyterian Church in Decatur, Alabama on February 29, 2020 at 1 p.m., followed by funeral services at 2 pm, with Rev. Richard Brooks officiating, Burial will take place immediately following at the Decatur City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Decatur, Alabama or to a favorite charity.
