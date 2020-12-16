HARTSELLE — Jerry Warren, 61, died December 10, 2020. Graveside service will be 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Sterrs Cemetery. Public viewing will be today from noon to 6 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Home.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- A pandemic atlas: Italy becomes Europe's viral epicenter
- Hack brings unwanted attention to obscure but vital IT firm
- MacKenzie Scott says she has given $4.1 billion to charity
- Virus shuts many UK theaters but online the show goes on
- NFC East stages late-season turnaround
- AP Interview: Flattening curve wasn’t enough for New Zealand
- Asia Today: South Korea, Tokyo see record highs in new cases
- The Latest: Deaths rising in Pakistan with Karachi hard hit
Most Read
Articles
- Decatur to give employees $400 Christmas bonus; other cities also plan holiday gifts
- Christmas surprise: Decatur man with broken bike receives new one and 17 bags of gifts
- Trinity woman considers future after 15 years in French circus and entertainment
- Number of Decatur Morgan Hospital patients on life support peaks as it awaits vaccine
- Decatur's Tae Hayes signs with Minnesota Vikings
- Police chief investigating store more before making alcohol license recommendation
- Auburn fires football coach Gus Malzahn after 8 seasons
- Decatur to adjust police jurisdiction boundary to accommodate annexation
- Decatur City Schools moving to virtual learning from Monday until Jan. 13
- Decatur City Schools to have full week off for fall break, earlier start date next year
Images
Videos
Commented
- Letter to the editor: If election is fraudulent, maybe Earth is flat (15)
- Letter to the editor: Reagan's words can inspire Americans today (6)
- Decatur High senior receives full ride scholarship to Yale University (4)
- Mayor, council disagree on whether to fill director of development spot (3)
- Alabama certifies election results with record absentee voting (3)
- Attorney general trying to intimidate local officials (3)
- New council to look at food truck ordinance again (3)
- Marsh stepping down from pro tem role; new leaders look at COVID-19 recovery in 2021 (2)
- Number of Decatur Morgan Hospital patients on life support peaks as it awaits vaccine (2)
- State mask mandate, other restrictions to remain in place (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.