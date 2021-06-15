HARTSELLE — Jerry Wayne Green, 70, died on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born November 2, 1950, in Blount County to John L. Green and Mildred G. Speakman. He was employed as a Mechanic at the Tankersley’s Service Center, prior to his retirement. He was preceded in death by his wife, Debora Green; a sister, Gloria Pope and his parents.
Survivors include daughters, Rhonda Bishop (Jerry Lee), Jessica Berryhill (Anthony); son, Justin Hamby (Sydney); brothers, Kenny Green (Betty), Ricky Green (Sandra); three grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
No services are scheduled at this time.
