DECATUR — Funeral service for Jerry Wayne Johnson, 73, will be Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 12:00 P.M. at Cave Spring Baptist Church with Brother Ron Manly and Brother Brandon Lewis officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in New Friendship Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at Cave Spring Baptist Church.
Mr. Johnson died on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital. He was born August 24, 1947, in Morgan County to Fuller Ray Johnson and Vonda Freeman Johnson. He was a member and Sunday School teacher at Cave Spring Baptist Church. He was employed by 3M Company, prior to his retirement. Mr. Johnson was a United States Army veteran. His father preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Delores Blankenship Johnson; two sons, Jason Johnson (Tracy) and Chad Johnson (Candice); his mother, Vonda Freeman Johnson; brother, Danny Johnson; sister, Gerri Bowling; grandchildren, Caden, Makinley and Madison Johnson.
Pallbearers will be Mike Vest, Carl Blackwood, Don Fairbanks, Jerry Collier, Guy Shipp and Tony Hillard.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Derrick Turner, Don Slaton and Barry Curbow.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.