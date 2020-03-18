DECATUR — Graveside service for Jerry Wayne Landers, age 79, of Decatur, will be Thursday, March 19, 2020, 1:30 p.m. at Burningtree Memorial Gardens with Rev. John Bain officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Landers was welcomed by his Heavenly Father on Monday, March 16, 2020. He was born June 5, 1940, in Huntsville, to Henry Landers and Cassie Perry Landers. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Charlie Landers, Grady Landers, Albert Landers and L.V. Landers; and one sister, Elsie McCormick. Jerry lived compassionately. His love for his wife, daughters, and grandchildren was immeasurable. He was a star baseball player on his high school team, a hunter, and a fisherman. His competitive spirit fueled his love for billiards, which he played competitively. He loved all things musical, and enthusiastically shared his hobbies.
He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Byrd Landers of Decatur; two daughters, Jeri Hall of Huntsville, and Kim Collins (Chet) of Raleigh, NC; four grandchildren, Andy Hall and Josh Hall of Huntsville, and Stratton Collins and Lily Collins of Raleigh, NC; seven nephews; four nieces; and 24 great-nephews and nieces.
The family would like to express their special thanks to close friends, Nancy Stover and Thomas Harris, and to the Comfort Care Hospice staff.
Pallbearers will be Chet Collins, Stratton Collins, Thomas Harris, Andy Hall, Leroy Henderson, Josh Hall, Ken Nelson and Don Tucker.
