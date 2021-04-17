LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA — Jerry Wayne Woodall, 62, of Long Beach California, departed this life on February 12, 2021, after a battle with lung cancer. He was born on February 26, 1958 to Carl Wayne and Dorothy F. Parker Woodall of Hartselle, Alabama.
His parents preceded him in death.
Jerry was a free spirit, always happy and would give you the shirt off his back if he thought you needed worse than he did. He was a graduate of Morgan County High School, where he played in the Band. He was employed with the Hartselle Police Department for four years prior to moving to California.
He was survived by one Aunt - Sherry Parker Burchell of Hartselle, Alabama, and several cousins. He was blessed to have friends that helped him through the last weeks of his battle. The family would like to say “Thank You” to those friends: Scott Spizer and Dixie Dohrmann and to Peck Funeral Home and Geoff Halbrooks for assisting the family.
A private homecoming has been held by his family.
