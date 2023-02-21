FALKVILLE — Jerry Weaver, 76, died February 15, 2023. A Private Graveside service was held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Jones Family Cemetery, West Lacon with Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation was scheduled.
