HARTSELLE — Graveside service for Jeryl June Wallace, 83, will be Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Mt. Zion Cemetery with Brother Steve Ledbetter officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled.
Mrs. Wallace died on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital. She was born May 15, 1937 in Morgan County to Robert Dewey and Ethel M. Russell Ward. Mrs. Wallace was employed with Compass Bank prior to her retirement. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Russell Ward; three sisters, Lucy Brewer, Barbara Kerins and Bobbie Jean Ward.
Survivors include her husband, Dwain “Red” Wallace; two sons, Randy Earl Powell (Carol) and Gerald “Jerry” Powell (Isabella); one daughter, Geannie Ashford (Stacy); two stepsons, Tony Wallace and Terry Wallace (Robyn); one brother, Kenneth Wayne Ward (Faye); four grandchildren, Russell Powell, Cassie Beth Powell, Michelle Bendickson and John Condo; three great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
